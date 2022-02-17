 Skip to main content

Eagle Point Credit Co: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 11:31am   Comments
Eagle Point Credit Co: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eagle Point Credit Co beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $12.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eagle Point Credit Co's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.34 0.30 0.26 0.29
EPS Actual 0.39 0.32 0.28 0.24
Revenue Estimate 21.69M 18.81M 16.08M 16.44M
Revenue Actual 24.30M 19.94M 17.20M 14.46M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

