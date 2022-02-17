Eagle Point Credit Co: Q4 Earnings Insights
Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Eagle Point Credit Co beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $12.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eagle Point Credit Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.30
|0.26
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.32
|0.28
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|21.69M
|18.81M
|16.08M
|16.44M
|Revenue Actual
|24.30M
|19.94M
|17.20M
|14.46M
