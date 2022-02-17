Recap: Genesis Energy Q4 Earnings

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Genesis Energy missed estimated earnings by 787.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.71 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $128.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 1.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genesis Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 0 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.32 -0.49 -0.43 -0.67 Revenue Estimate 402.75M 367.46M 409.92M 437.18M Revenue Actual 518.82M 503.86M 521.22M 453.14M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.