Recap: Genesis Energy Q4 Earnings
Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Genesis Energy missed estimated earnings by 787.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.71 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $128.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 1.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Genesis Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|0
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-0.43
|-0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|402.75M
|367.46M
|409.92M
|437.18M
|Revenue Actual
|518.82M
|503.86M
|521.22M
|453.14M
