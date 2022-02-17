 Skip to main content

Recap: Idacorp Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 9:05am   Comments
Recap: Idacorp Q4 Earnings

 

Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Idacorp beat estimated earnings by 22.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $19.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Idacorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.99 1.21 0.81 0.67
EPS Actual 1.93 1.38 0.89 0.74
Revenue Estimate 392.03M 315.47M 312.47M 284.65M
Revenue Actual 446.94M 360.07M 316.05M 315.69M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Idacorp management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $4.85 and $5.05 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 661.54% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Idacorp, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

