InterDigital: Q4 Earnings Insights

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Earnings
InterDigital beat estimated earnings by 105.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $21.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 0.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at InterDigital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|-0.15
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.83
|0.48
|0.18
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|120.27M
|84.33M
|79.97M
|88.11M
|Revenue Actual
|143.50M
|87.73M
|82.36M
|90.79M
