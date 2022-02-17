InterDigital: Q4 Earnings Insights

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

InterDigital beat estimated earnings by 105.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $21.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 0.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at InterDigital's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.65 -0.15 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.83 0.48 0.18 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 120.27M 84.33M 79.97M 88.11M Revenue Actual 143.50M 87.73M 82.36M 90.79M

