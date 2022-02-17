Integer Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Integer Holdings beat estimated earnings by 15.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.86.

Revenue was up $44.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 2.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Integer Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.91 0.73 0.61 EPS Actual 1.05 1.07 0.97 0.71 Revenue Estimate 303.23M 294.17M 284.20M 263.77M Revenue Actual 305.57M 312.02M 290.47M 268.96M

