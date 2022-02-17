Integer Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Integer Holdings beat estimated earnings by 15.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.86.
Revenue was up $44.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 2.62% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Integer Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|0.91
|0.73
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|1.07
|0.97
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|303.23M
|294.17M
|284.20M
|263.77M
|Revenue Actual
|305.57M
|312.02M
|290.47M
|268.96M
