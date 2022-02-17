Recap: Trinity Industries Q4 Earnings
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trinity Industries missed estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $56.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 3.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trinity Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.09
|0.08
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.15
|0.07
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|453.97M
|440.62M
|426.40M
|398.14M
|Revenue Actual
|503.50M
|371.50M
|398.80M
|415.60M
