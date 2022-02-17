 Skip to main content

Recap: Trinity Industries Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 7:43am   Comments
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Trinity Industries missed estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $56.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 3.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trinity Industries's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.18 0.09 0.08 -0.04
EPS Actual 0.29 0.15 0.07 0.04
Revenue Estimate 453.97M 440.62M 426.40M 398.14M
Revenue Actual 503.50M 371.50M 398.80M 415.60M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

