US Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights
US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
US Foods Hldg missed estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.39.
Revenue was up $1.50 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at US Foods Hldg's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.37
|0.05
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.58
|0.12
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|7.61B
|6.86B
|5.95B
|6.11B
|Revenue Actual
|7.89B
|7.66B
|6.29B
|6.14B
