US Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights

US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

US Foods Hldg missed estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was up $1.50 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at US Foods Hldg's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.37 0.05 0.10 EPS Actual 0.48 0.58 0.12 0.05 Revenue Estimate 7.61B 6.86B 5.95B 6.11B Revenue Actual 7.89B 7.66B 6.29B 6.14B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.