US Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022
US Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

US Foods Hldg missed estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was up $1.50 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at US Foods Hldg's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.49 0.37 0.05 0.10
EPS Actual 0.48 0.58 0.12 0.05
Revenue Estimate 7.61B 6.86B 5.95B 6.11B
Revenue Actual 7.89B 7.66B 6.29B 6.14B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

