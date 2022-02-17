Recap: CBIZ Q4 Earnings

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CBIZ missed estimated earnings by 111.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $31.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CBIZ's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.37 0.72 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.41 0.50 0.92 0 Revenue Estimate 259.24M 257.43M 284.41M 204.63M Revenue Actual 282.72M 278.65M 300.73M 211.11M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.