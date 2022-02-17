Recap: CBIZ Q4 Earnings
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
CBIZ missed estimated earnings by 111.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $31.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CBIZ's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.37
|0.72
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.50
|0.92
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|259.24M
|257.43M
|284.41M
|204.63M
|Revenue Actual
|282.72M
|278.65M
|300.73M
|211.11M
