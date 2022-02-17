 Skip to main content

Recap: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 7:19am   Comments
Recap: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

 

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 22.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was up $450.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.31 0.22 0.21 0.29
EPS Actual 0.33 0.34 0.24 0.36
Revenue Estimate 105.40M 93.10M 95.20M 111.95M
Revenue Actual 103.75M 104.03M 88.84M 116.68M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

