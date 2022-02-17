Recap: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 22.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.35.
Revenue was up $450.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.22
|0.21
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.33
|0.34
|0.24
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|105.40M
|93.10M
|95.20M
|111.95M
|Revenue Actual
|103.75M
|104.03M
|88.84M
|116.68M
