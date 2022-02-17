Reliance Steel & Aluminum: Q4 Earnings Insights
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Reliance Steel & Aluminum beat estimated earnings by 30.84%, reporting an EPS of $6.83 versus an estimate of $5.22.
Revenue was up $1.85 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 1.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Reliance Steel & Aluminum's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|5.95
|4.73
|3.51
|2.02
|EPS Actual
|6.15
|5.06
|4.10
|2.01
|Revenue Estimate
|3.74B
|3.14B
|2.78B
|2.18B
|Revenue Actual
|3.85B
|3.42B
|2.84B
|2.13B
