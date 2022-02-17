Reliance Steel & Aluminum: Q4 Earnings Insights

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Reliance Steel & Aluminum beat estimated earnings by 30.84%, reporting an EPS of $6.83 versus an estimate of $5.22.

Revenue was up $1.85 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 1.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Reliance Steel & Aluminum's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 5.95 4.73 3.51 2.02 EPS Actual 6.15 5.06 4.10 2.01 Revenue Estimate 3.74B 3.14B 2.78B 2.18B Revenue Actual 3.85B 3.42B 2.84B 2.13B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.