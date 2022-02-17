Recap: NOW Q4 Earnings
NOW (NYSE:DNOW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NOW beat estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $113.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 8.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NOW's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|-0.02
|-0.13
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0
|-0.04
|-0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|422.80M
|385.16M
|335.02M
|305.41M
|Revenue Actual
|439.00M
|400.00M
|361.00M
|319.00M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News