Recap: NOW Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 7:16am   Comments
Recap: NOW Q4 Earnings

 

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NOW beat estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $113.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 8.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NOW's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.02 -0.13 -0.19
EPS Actual 0.05 0 -0.04 -0.25
Revenue Estimate 422.80M 385.16M 335.02M 305.41M
Revenue Actual 439.00M 400.00M 361.00M 319.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

