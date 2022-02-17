Recap: CommScope Hldg Co Q4 Earnings
CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CommScope Hldg Co beat estimated earnings by 72.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $92.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 5.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CommScope Hldg Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.44
|0.29
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.43
|0.36
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|2.21B
|2.16B
|2.01B
|2.17B
|Revenue Actual
|2.10B
|2.19B
|2.07B
|2.13B
