Recap: CommScope Hldg Co Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 6:49am
Recap: CommScope Hldg Co Q4 Earnings

 

CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CommScope Hldg Co beat estimated earnings by 72.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $92.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 5.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CommScope Hldg Co's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.41 0.44 0.29 0.44
EPS Actual 0.29 0.43 0.36 0.59
Revenue Estimate 2.21B 2.16B 2.01B 2.17B
Revenue Actual 2.10B 2.19B 2.07B 2.13B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

