Recap: Tri Pointe Homes Q4 Earnings
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tri Pointe Homes beat estimated earnings by 6.4%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.25.
Revenue was up $148.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 2.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tri Pointe Homes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.89
|0.83
|0.46
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|1.17
|1
|0.59
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|946.97M
|995.88M
|737.62M
|960.09M
|Revenue Actual
|1.03B
|1.01B
|718.86M
|1.06B
