Gentherm: Q4 Earnings Insights

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gentherm beat estimated earnings by 69.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $40.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 3.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gentherm's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.67 0.63 0.71 EPS Actual 0.51 0.85 1.04 1.16 Revenue Estimate 256.16M 248.62M 251.00M 257.29M Revenue Actual 243.38M 266.00M 288.54M 288.88M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.