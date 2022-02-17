Gentherm: Q4 Earnings Insights
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gentherm beat estimated earnings by 69.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $40.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 3.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gentherm's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|0.67
|0.63
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.85
|1.04
|1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|256.16M
|248.62M
|251.00M
|257.29M
|Revenue Actual
|243.38M
|266.00M
|288.54M
|288.88M
