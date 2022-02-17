West Pharmaceutical Servs: Q4 Earnings Insights

West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

West Pharmaceutical Servs beat estimated earnings by 6.81%, reporting an EPS of $2.04 versus an estimate of $1.91.

Revenue was up $150.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 2.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at West Pharmaceutical Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.80 1.74 1.43 1.12 EPS Actual 2.06 2.46 2.05 1.34 Revenue Estimate 687.09M 669.38M 611.39M 543.67M Revenue Actual 706.50M 723.60M 670.70M 580.20M

