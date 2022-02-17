West Pharmaceutical Servs: Q4 Earnings Insights
West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
West Pharmaceutical Servs beat estimated earnings by 6.81%, reporting an EPS of $2.04 versus an estimate of $1.91.
Revenue was up $150.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 2.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at West Pharmaceutical Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.80
|1.74
|1.43
|1.12
|EPS Actual
|2.06
|2.46
|2.05
|1.34
|Revenue Estimate
|687.09M
|669.38M
|611.39M
|543.67M
|Revenue Actual
|706.50M
|723.60M
|670.70M
|580.20M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News