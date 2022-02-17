 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

West Pharmaceutical Servs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 6:47am   Comments
Share:
West Pharmaceutical Servs: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

West Pharmaceutical Servs beat estimated earnings by 6.81%, reporting an EPS of $2.04 versus an estimate of $1.91.

Revenue was up $150.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 2.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at West Pharmaceutical Servs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.80 1.74 1.43 1.12
EPS Actual 2.06 2.46 2.05 1.34
Revenue Estimate 687.09M 669.38M 611.39M 543.67M
Revenue Actual 706.50M 723.60M 670.70M 580.20M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (WST)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Unit Announces Research Collaboration With Remix, Regencell Touts COVID Data, Decision Day For Agios
West Pharmaceutical's Q4 Performance Surpass Expectations, Expects FY22 Sales To Increase 8%
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 13-19): Agios FDA Meeting, Avenue Adcom, Earnings And More
West Pharmaceutical Servs's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com