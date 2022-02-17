Recap: Fiverr International Q4 Earnings

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fiverr International beat estimated earnings by 450.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $23.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 3.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fiverr International's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.10 -0.12 0.12 EPS Actual 0.19 0.19 -0.01 0.12 Revenue Estimate 71.10M 74.82M 65.14M 54.10M Revenue Actual 74.32M 75.26M 68.32M 55.88M

