Recap: Fiverr International Q4 Earnings
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fiverr International beat estimated earnings by 450.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $23.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 3.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fiverr International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|0.10
|-0.12
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.19
|-0.01
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|71.10M
|74.82M
|65.14M
|54.10M
|Revenue Actual
|74.32M
|75.26M
|68.32M
|55.88M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News