Recap: Fiverr International Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 6:46am
Recap: Fiverr International Q4 Earnings

 

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fiverr International beat estimated earnings by 450.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $23.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 3.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fiverr International's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.01 0.10 -0.12 0.12
EPS Actual 0.19 0.19 -0.01 0.12
Revenue Estimate 71.10M 74.82M 65.14M 54.10M
Revenue Actual 74.32M 75.26M 68.32M 55.88M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

