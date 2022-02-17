YETI Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
YETI Holdings beat estimated earnings by 4.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.83.
Revenue was up $67.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at YETI Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.55
|0.21
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.68
|0.38
|0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|356.74M
|327.31M
|220.37M
|352.53M
|Revenue Actual
|362.64M
|357.67M
|247.55M
|375.77M
