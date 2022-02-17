YETI Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

YETI Holdings beat estimated earnings by 4.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.83.

Revenue was up $67.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at YETI Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.55 0.21 0.63 EPS Actual 0.64 0.68 0.38 0.74 Revenue Estimate 356.74M 327.31M 220.37M 352.53M Revenue Actual 362.64M 357.67M 247.55M 375.77M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.