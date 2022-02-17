Recap: Mednax Q4 Earnings

Mednax (NYSE:MD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mednax beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $81.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mednax's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.32 0.13 0.36 EPS Actual 0.46 0.41 0.24 0.25 Revenue Estimate 480.89M 448.94M 424.13M 459.54M Revenue Actual 492.95M 472.96M 446.75M 416.63M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.