Recap: Mednax Q4 Earnings
Mednax (NYSE:MD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mednax beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $81.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mednax's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.32
|0.13
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.41
|0.24
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|480.89M
|448.94M
|424.13M
|459.54M
|Revenue Actual
|492.95M
|472.96M
|446.75M
|416.63M
