Recap: LKQ Q4 Earnings
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LKQ beat estimated earnings by 12.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.77.
Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 2.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LKQ's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|0.75
|0.63
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|1.02
|1.13
|0.94
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|3.28B
|3.08B
|2.96B
|2.90B
|Revenue Actual
|3.30B
|3.44B
|3.17B
|2.95B
