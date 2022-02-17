Tower Semiconductor: Q4 Earnings Insights
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 AM.
Earnings
Tower Semiconductor beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was up $66.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tower Semiconductor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.33
|0.31
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.34
|0.31
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|384.97M
|359.75M
|345.20M
|340.90M
|Revenue Actual
|386.71M
|362.14M
|347.21M
|345.21M
