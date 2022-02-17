 Skip to main content

Tower Semiconductor: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:03am   Comments
Tower Semiconductor: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tower Semiconductor beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $66.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tower Semiconductor's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.33 0.31 0.33
EPS Actual 0.41 0.34 0.31 0.34
Revenue Estimate 384.97M 359.75M 345.20M 340.90M
Revenue Actual 386.71M 362.14M 347.21M 345.21M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

