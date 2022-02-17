Star Bulk Carriers: Q4 Earnings Insights
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 05:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Star Bulk Carriers beat estimated earnings by 17.46%, reporting an EPS of $2.96 versus an estimate of $2.52.
Revenue was up $313.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 2.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Star Bulk Carriers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.07
|1.25
|0.43
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|2.19
|1.26
|0.36
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|347.88M
|296.11M
|168.90M
|151.91M
|Revenue Actual
|415.69M
|311.41M
|200.47M
|186.02M
