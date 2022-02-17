Star Bulk Carriers: Q4 Earnings Insights

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 05:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check this out: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks.

Earnings

Star Bulk Carriers beat estimated earnings by 17.46%, reporting an EPS of $2.96 versus an estimate of $2.52.

Revenue was up $313.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 2.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Star Bulk Carriers's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.07 1.25 0.43 0.22 EPS Actual 2.19 1.26 0.36 0.30 Revenue Estimate 347.88M 296.11M 168.90M 151.91M Revenue Actual 415.69M 311.41M 200.47M 186.02M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.