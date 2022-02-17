Kinross Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kinross Gold beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $315.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 5.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kinross Gold's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.13
|0.15
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.12
|0.15
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|954.51M
|1.02B
|1.07B
|1.22B
|Revenue Actual
|862.50M
|1.00B
|986.50M
|1.20B
