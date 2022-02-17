Recap: Socket Mobile Q4 Earnings
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Socket Mobile beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $1.46 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 24.61% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Socket Mobile's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.27
|0.03
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|5.75M
|4.07M
|4.19M
|4.19M
|Revenue Actual
|6.32M
|5.95M
|4.81M
|4.66M
