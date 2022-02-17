 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Graphic Packaging Holding Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:46am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Graphic Packaging Holding Q4 Earnings

 

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check this out: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks.

Earnings

Graphic Packaging Holding beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $335.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Graphic Packaging Holding's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.28 0.25 0.27
EPS Actual 0.34 0.26 0.23 0.28
Revenue Estimate 1.57B 1.69B 1.66B 1.59B
Revenue Actual 1.78B 1.74B 1.65B 1.65B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GPK)

Expert Ratings For Graphic Packaging Holding
Earnings Preview: Graphic Packaging Holding
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Graphic Packaging And Boxed
Where Graphic Packaging Holding Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com