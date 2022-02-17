Recap: Graphic Packaging Holding Q4 Earnings
Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Graphic Packaging Holding beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $335.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Graphic Packaging Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.28
|0.25
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.26
|0.23
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|1.57B
|1.69B
|1.66B
|1.59B
|Revenue Actual
|1.78B
|1.74B
|1.65B
|1.65B
