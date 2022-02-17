Recap: Rush Enterprises Q4 Earnings
Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rush Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 22.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $0.96.
Revenue was up $44.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 5.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rush Enterprises's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|0.79
|0.51
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|1.20
|1
|0.79
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|1.34B
|1.31B
|1.28B
|1.21B
|Revenue Actual
|1.27B
|1.32B
|1.23B
|1.27B
