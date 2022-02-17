 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Copart: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:45am   Comments
Share:
Copart: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check this out: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks.

Earnings

Copart beat estimated earnings by 2.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.07.

Revenue was up $250.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Copart's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1 0.91 0.80 0.79
EPS Actual 1.07 1.03 1.09 0.80
Revenue Estimate 736.99M 690.87M 633.05M 628.90M
Revenue Actual 810.13M 748.63M 733.91M 617.03M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CPRT)

Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2022
This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Copart's Chart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com