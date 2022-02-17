Copart: Q2 Earnings Insights
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Copart beat estimated earnings by 2.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.07.
Revenue was up $250.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Copart's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1
|0.91
|0.80
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|1.07
|1.03
|1.09
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|736.99M
|690.87M
|633.05M
|628.90M
|Revenue Actual
|810.13M
|748.63M
|733.91M
|617.03M
