Copart: Q2 Earnings Insights

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Copart beat estimated earnings by 2.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.07.

Revenue was up $250.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Copart's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1 0.91 0.80 0.79 EPS Actual 1.07 1.03 1.09 0.80 Revenue Estimate 736.99M 690.87M 633.05M 628.90M Revenue Actual 810.13M 748.63M 733.91M 617.03M

