Recap: Bright Horizons Family Q4 Earnings
Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check this out: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks.
Earnings
Bright Horizons Family beat estimated earnings by 3.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.63.
Revenue was up $85.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 12.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bright Horizons Family's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.63
|0.35
|0.14
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.49
|0.23
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|486.90M
|438.60M
|389.57M
|342.10M
|Revenue Actual
|460.33M
|441.48M
|390.84M
|377.08M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News