Recap: Royal Gold Q2 Earnings
Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Royal Gold beat estimated earnings by 8.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $0.97.
Revenue was up $10.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 1.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Royal Gold's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.93
|0.88
|0.79
|0.87
|EPS Actual
|1.07
|1.04
|0.84
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|163.60M
|153.87M
|149.37M
|151.40M
|Revenue Actual
|174.43M
|168.03M
|142.59M
|158.36M
