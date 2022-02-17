 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

North American: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:43am   Comments
Share:
North American: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

North American (NYSE:NOA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check this out: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks.

Earnings

North American beat estimated earnings by 6.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $38.65 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 9.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at North American's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.36 -0.10 -0.10 -0.10
EPS Actual 0.40 0.26 0.51 0.28
Revenue Estimate 131.03M 54.97M 54.97M 54.97M
Revenue Actual 131.81M 114.06M 132.96M 104.92M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (NOA)

Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2022
North American Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com