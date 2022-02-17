North American: Q4 Earnings Insights

North American (NYSE:NOA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

North American beat estimated earnings by 6.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $38.65 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 9.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at North American's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.36 -0.10 -0.10 -0.10 EPS Actual 0.40 0.26 0.51 0.28 Revenue Estimate 131.03M 54.97M 54.97M 54.97M Revenue Actual 131.81M 114.06M 132.96M 104.92M

