North American: Q4 Earnings Insights
North American (NYSE:NOA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
North American beat estimated earnings by 6.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $38.65 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 9.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at North American's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.26
|0.51
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|131.03M
|54.97M
|54.97M
|54.97M
|Revenue Actual
|131.81M
|114.06M
|132.96M
|104.92M
