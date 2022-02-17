 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coeur Mining: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:42am   Comments
Share:
Coeur Mining: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check this out: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks.

Earnings

Coeur Mining missed estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $20.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 5.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coeur Mining's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.08 0.1 0.08 0.14
EPS Actual -0.01 0 0.06 0.08
Revenue Estimate 225.97M 215.70M 207.03M 232.30M
Revenue Actual 207.97M 214.86M 202.12M 228.32M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CDE)

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Coeur Mining's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com