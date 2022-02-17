Coeur Mining: Q4 Earnings Insights
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Coeur Mining missed estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $20.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 5.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Coeur Mining's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.1
|0.08
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|0
|0.06
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|225.97M
|215.70M
|207.03M
|232.30M
|Revenue Actual
|207.97M
|214.86M
|202.12M
|228.32M
