Coeur Mining: Q4 Earnings Insights

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coeur Mining missed estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $20.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 5.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coeur Mining's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.1 0.08 0.14 EPS Actual -0.01 0 0.06 0.08 Revenue Estimate 225.97M 215.70M 207.03M 232.30M Revenue Actual 207.97M 214.86M 202.12M 228.32M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.