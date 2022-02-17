Recap: Valmont Industries Q4 Earnings

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:16 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check this out: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks.

Earnings

Valmont Industries beat estimated earnings by 3.02%, reporting an EPS of $2.73 versus an estimate of $2.65.

Revenue was up $164.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 5.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Valmont Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.47 2.50 2.12 1.79 EPS Actual 2.57 3.06 2.57 2.20 Revenue Estimate 862.28M 814.85M 756.27M 724.76M Revenue Actual 868.78M 894.63M 774.89M 798.38M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.