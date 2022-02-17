Recap: Valmont Industries Q4 Earnings
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:16 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Valmont Industries beat estimated earnings by 3.02%, reporting an EPS of $2.73 versus an estimate of $2.65.
Revenue was up $164.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 5.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Valmont Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.47
|2.50
|2.12
|1.79
|EPS Actual
|2.57
|3.06
|2.57
|2.20
|Revenue Estimate
|862.28M
|814.85M
|756.27M
|724.76M
|Revenue Actual
|868.78M
|894.63M
|774.89M
|798.38M
