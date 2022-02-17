Recap: Grand Canyon Education Q4 Earnings

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Grand Canyon Education reported in-line EPS of $2.11 versus an estimate of $2.11.

Revenue was up $13.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 9.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Grand Canyon Education's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.14 1.09 1.67 1.79 EPS Actual 1.11 1.12 1.72 1.89 Revenue Estimate 209.64M 201.80M 234.97M 236.27M Revenue Actual 206.77M 201.49M 236.93M 238.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.