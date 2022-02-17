Recap: Grand Canyon Education Q4 Earnings
Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Grand Canyon Education reported in-line EPS of $2.11 versus an estimate of $2.11.
Revenue was up $13.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 9.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Grand Canyon Education's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.14
|1.09
|1.67
|1.79
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|1.12
|1.72
|1.89
|Revenue Estimate
|209.64M
|201.80M
|234.97M
|236.27M
|Revenue Actual
|206.77M
|201.49M
|236.93M
|238.20M
