Magnolia Oil & Gas: Q4 Earnings Insights

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Magnolia Oil & Gas beat estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.8.

Revenue was up $182.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 4.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Magnolia Oil & Gas's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.36 0.26 0.10 EPS Actual 0.67 0.56 0.38 0.15 Revenue Estimate 273.95M 223.94M 190.10M 143.06M Revenue Actual 283.58M 250.73M 207.66M 149.24M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.