Magnolia Oil & Gas: Q4 Earnings Insights
Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Magnolia Oil & Gas beat estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.8.
Revenue was up $182.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 4.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Magnolia Oil & Gas's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.36
|0.26
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.56
|0.38
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|273.95M
|223.94M
|190.10M
|143.06M
|Revenue Actual
|283.58M
|250.73M
|207.66M
|149.24M
