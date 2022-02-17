 Skip to main content

Recap: Waste Connections Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:39am   Comments
Recap: Waste Connections Q4 Earnings

 

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Waste Connections missed estimated earnings by 20.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $1.04.

Revenue was up $226.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Waste Connections's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.04 0.77 0.67 0.63
EPS Actual 0.89 0.81 0.70 0.68
Revenue Estimate 1.93B 1.49B 1.38B 1.35B
Revenue Actual 1.60B 1.53B 1.40B 1.40B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

