Recap: Waste Connections Q4 Earnings
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Waste Connections missed estimated earnings by 20.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $1.04.
Revenue was up $226.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Waste Connections's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|0.77
|0.67
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|0.81
|0.70
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|1.93B
|1.49B
|1.38B
|1.35B
|Revenue Actual
|1.60B
|1.53B
|1.40B
|1.40B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
