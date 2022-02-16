Recap: Tronox Holdings Q4 Earnings
Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tronox Holdings missed estimated earnings by 8.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.58.
Revenue was up $101.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 3.89% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tronox Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|0.51
|0.28
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.61
|0.43
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|905.33M
|924.61M
|840.51M
|758.24M
|Revenue Actual
|870.00M
|927.00M
|891.00M
|783.00M
