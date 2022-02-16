 Skip to main content

Recap: Tronox Holdings Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022
Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tronox Holdings missed estimated earnings by 8.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.58.

Revenue was up $101.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 3.89% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tronox Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.64 0.51 0.28 0.20
EPS Actual 0.72 0.61 0.43 0.19
Revenue Estimate 905.33M 924.61M 840.51M 758.24M
Revenue Actual 870.00M 927.00M 891.00M 783.00M

