Employers Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Employers Holdings beat estimated earnings by 63.08%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.65.
Revenue was up $8.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 2.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Employers Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.58
|0.47
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.41
|0.51
|1.46
|Revenue Estimate
|157.83M
|156.10M
|160.96M
|163.52M
|Revenue Actual
|168.30M
|171.40M
|163.60M
|191.10M
