Employers Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 5:10pm   Comments
Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Employers Holdings beat estimated earnings by 63.08%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $8.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 2.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Employers Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.55 0.58 0.47 0.41
EPS Actual 0.41 0.41 0.51 1.46
Revenue Estimate 157.83M 156.10M 160.96M 163.52M
Revenue Actual 168.30M 171.40M 163.60M 191.10M

