Antero Midstream: Q4 Earnings Insights
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Antero Midstream beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $12.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Antero Midstream's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.19
|0.20
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.23
|0.21
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|221.97M
|220.78M
|220.92M
|197.56M
|Revenue Actual
|224.80M
|232.79M
|224.12M
|203.86M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
