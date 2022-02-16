Antero Midstream: Q4 Earnings Insights

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Antero Midstream beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $12.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Antero Midstream's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.19 0.20 0.20 EPS Actual 0.22 0.23 0.21 0.21 Revenue Estimate 221.97M 220.78M 220.92M 197.56M Revenue Actual 224.80M 232.79M 224.12M 203.86M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.