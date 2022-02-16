Recap: Antero Resources Q4 Earnings
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.69.
Revenue was up $1.08 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Antero Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.18
|0.54
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.13
|0.62
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|1.19B
|1.10B
|1.20B
|1.07B
|Revenue Actual
|534.42M
|489.37M
|1.20B
|1.31B
