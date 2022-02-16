 Skip to main content

Community Health Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 4:56pm   Comments
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Community Health Systems beat estimated earnings by 88.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was up $114.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57, which was followed by a 18.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Community Health Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.12 -0.01 -0.15 0.20
EPS Actual 0.69 0.23 0.36 0.96
Revenue Estimate 3.02B 2.94B 2.96B 3.07B
Revenue Actual 3.12B 3.01B 3.01B 3.12B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Community Health Systems management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.0 and $1.5 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 8.7% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Community Health Systems, a bullish signal to many investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

