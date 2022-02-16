Trupanion: Q4 Earnings Insights
Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trupanion beat estimated earnings by 82.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.95.
Revenue was up $51.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 11.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trupanion's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|-0.12
|-0.06
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.23
|-0.10
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|177.59M
|164.90M
|151.79M
|139.24M
|Revenue Actual
|181.67M
|168.26M
|154.69M
|142.69M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings