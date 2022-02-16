Trupanion: Q4 Earnings Insights

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Trupanion beat estimated earnings by 82.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.95.

Revenue was up $51.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 11.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trupanion's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.12 -0.06 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.23 -0.10 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 177.59M 164.90M 151.79M 139.24M Revenue Actual 181.67M 168.26M 154.69M 142.69M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.