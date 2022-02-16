Recap: Energy Transfer Q4 Earnings

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Energy Transfer beat estimated earnings by 3.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $8.62 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 3.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Energy Transfer's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.26 0.26 EPS Actual 0.20 0.20 1.21 0.19 Revenue Estimate 15.53B 15.42B 11.36B 10.41B Revenue Actual 16.66B 15.10B 17.00B 10.03B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.