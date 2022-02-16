Recap: Energy Transfer Q4 Earnings
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Energy Transfer beat estimated earnings by 3.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was up $8.62 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 3.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Energy Transfer's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.26
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.20
|1.21
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|15.53B
|15.42B
|11.36B
|10.41B
|Revenue Actual
|16.66B
|15.10B
|17.00B
|10.03B
