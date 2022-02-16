 Skip to main content

Recap: MagnaChip Semiconductor Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 4:45pm   Comments
MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MagnaChip Semiconductor beat estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $32.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 1.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MagnaChip Semiconductor's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.22 0.20 0.14 0.13
EPS Actual 0.42 0.15 0.22 0.40
Revenue Estimate 126.93M 129.63M 121.70M 124.40M
Revenue Actual 127.00M 113.88M 123.02M 142.94M

