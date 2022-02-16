Recap: MagnaChip Semiconductor Q4 Earnings
MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MagnaChip Semiconductor beat estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was up $32.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 1.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MagnaChip Semiconductor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.20
|0.14
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.15
|0.22
|0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|126.93M
|129.63M
|121.70M
|124.40M
|Revenue Actual
|127.00M
|113.88M
|123.02M
|142.94M
