 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boston Beer Co: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 4:43pm   Comments
Share:
Boston Beer Co: Q4 Earnings Insights

Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Boston Beer Co missed estimated earnings by 30.65%, reporting an EPS of $-4.22 versus an estimate of $-3.23.

Revenue was up $112.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.13, which was followed by a 1.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Boston Beer Co's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 4.10 6.85 2.60 2.62
EPS Actual 2.97 4.75 5.26 2.64
Revenue Estimate 530.97M 665.25M 477.28M 453.24M
Revenue Actual 561.64M 602.80M 545.08M 460.94M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SAM)

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Boston Beer Co
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
25 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2022
Boston Beer Co Whale Trades Spotted
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings