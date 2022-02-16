Boston Beer Co: Q4 Earnings Insights
Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Boston Beer Co missed estimated earnings by 30.65%, reporting an EPS of $-4.22 versus an estimate of $-3.23.
Revenue was up $112.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.13, which was followed by a 1.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Boston Beer Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|4.10
|6.85
|2.60
|2.62
|EPS Actual
|2.97
|4.75
|5.26
|2.64
|Revenue Estimate
|530.97M
|665.25M
|477.28M
|453.24M
|Revenue Actual
|561.64M
|602.80M
|545.08M
|460.94M
