Boston Beer Co: Q4 Earnings Insights

Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Boston Beer Co missed estimated earnings by 30.65%, reporting an EPS of $-4.22 versus an estimate of $-3.23.

Revenue was up $112.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.13, which was followed by a 1.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Boston Beer Co's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 4.10 6.85 2.60 2.62 EPS Actual 2.97 4.75 5.26 2.64 Revenue Estimate 530.97M 665.25M 477.28M 453.24M Revenue Actual 561.64M 602.80M 545.08M 460.94M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.