Ribbon Comms: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:03 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ribbon Comms missed estimated earnings by 92.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $13.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 9.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ribbon Comms's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.10 0.02 0.14 EPS Actual 0.11 0.17 0.03 0.18 Revenue Estimate 220.57M 218.31M 193.52M 246.38M Revenue Actual 210.40M 211.21M 192.77M 244.20M

