Ribbon Comms: Q4 Earnings Insights
Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:03 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ribbon Comms missed estimated earnings by 92.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $13.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 9.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ribbon Comms's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.10
|0.02
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.17
|0.03
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|220.57M
|218.31M
|193.52M
|246.38M
|Revenue Actual
|210.40M
|211.21M
|192.77M
|244.20M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings