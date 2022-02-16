Cheesecake Factory: Q4 Earnings Insights
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Cheesecake Factory missed estimated earnings by 15.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.58.
Revenue was up $222.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cheesecake Factory's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.72
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|0.80
|0.2
|-0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|762.44M
|742.58M
|604.21M
|602.74M
|Revenue Actual
|754.47M
|768.96M
|627.42M
|554.55M
