Cheesecake Factory: Q4 Earnings Insights

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cheesecake Factory missed estimated earnings by 15.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.58.

Revenue was up $222.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cheesecake Factory's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.72 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.65 0.80 0.2 -0.32 Revenue Estimate 762.44M 742.58M 604.21M 602.74M Revenue Actual 754.47M 768.96M 627.42M 554.55M

