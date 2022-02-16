Faro Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Faro Technologies missed estimated earnings by 2.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.49.

Revenue was up $7.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Faro Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.10 0.05 0.13 EPS Actual -0.01 0.12 -0.03 0.35 Revenue Estimate 82.94M 82.18M 76.11M 79.28M Revenue Actual 79.17M 82.11M 76.33M 92.95M

