Faro Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Faro Technologies missed estimated earnings by 2.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.49.
Revenue was up $7.25 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Faro Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.10
|0.05
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|0.12
|-0.03
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|82.94M
|82.18M
|76.11M
|79.28M
|Revenue Actual
|79.17M
|82.11M
|76.33M
|92.95M
