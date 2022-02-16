Synopsys: Q1 Earnings Insights
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Synopsys beat estimated earnings by 1.27%, reporting an EPS of $2.4 versus an estimate of $2.37.
Revenue was up $299.68 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Synopsys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.78
|1.78
|1.52
|1.47
|EPS Actual
|1.82
|1.81
|1.70
|1.52
|Revenue Estimate
|1.15B
|1.05B
|988.70M
|958.78M
|Revenue Actual
|1.15B
|1.06B
|1.02B
|970.32M
