Synopsys: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 4:23pm   Comments
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Synopsys beat estimated earnings by 1.27%, reporting an EPS of $2.4 versus an estimate of $2.37.

Revenue was up $299.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Synopsys's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.78 1.78 1.52 1.47
EPS Actual 1.82 1.81 1.70 1.52
Revenue Estimate 1.15B 1.05B 988.70M 958.78M
Revenue Actual 1.15B 1.06B 1.02B 970.32M

