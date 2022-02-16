Recap: TripAdvisor Q4 Earnings
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TripAdvisor missed estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $125.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 10.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TripAdvisor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|-0.11
|-0.32
|-0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|-0.07
|-0.39
|-0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|304.44M
|188.57M
|120.47M
|107.59M
|Revenue Actual
|303.00M
|235.00M
|123.00M
|116.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings