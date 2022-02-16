Recap: TripAdvisor Q4 Earnings

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TripAdvisor missed estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $125.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 10.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TripAdvisor's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 -0.11 -0.32 -0.25 EPS Actual 0.16 -0.07 -0.39 -0.41 Revenue Estimate 304.44M 188.57M 120.47M 107.59M Revenue Actual 303.00M 235.00M 123.00M 116.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.