Recap: Applied Materials Q1 Earnings

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Applied Materials beat estimated earnings by 2.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.89 versus an estimate of $1.85.
Revenue was up $1.11 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Applied Materials's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.95
|1.77
|1.51
|1.28
|EPS Actual
|1.94
|1.90
|1.63
|1.39
|Revenue Estimate
|6.34B
|5.94B
|5.41B
|4.97B
|Revenue Actual
|6.12B
|6.20B
|5.58B
|5.16B
