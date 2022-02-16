 Skip to main content

Recap: Applied Materials Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 4:10pm   Comments
Recap: Applied Materials Q1 Earnings

Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings Applied Materials beat estimated earnings

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Applied Materials beat estimated earnings by 2.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.89 versus an estimate of $1.85.

Revenue was up $1.11 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Applied Materials's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.95 1.77 1.51 1.28
EPS Actual 1.94 1.90 1.63 1.39
Revenue Estimate 6.34B 5.94B 5.41B 4.97B
Revenue Actual 6.12B 6.20B 5.58B 5.16B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

