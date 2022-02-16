Watch For Continued Gains In Shares Of Regions Financial Corporation

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) traded today at a new 12-month high of $25.57. So far today approximately 497,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 11.2 million shares.

Regions Financial is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, insurance, and trust services.

There is potential upside of 0.0% for shares of Regions Financial Corporation based on a current price of $25.29 and an average consensus analyst price target of $25.30.

In the past 12 months, shares of Regions Financial Corporation have traded between a low of $18.02 and a high of $25.57 and are now at $25.29, which is 40% above that low price.

